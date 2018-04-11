PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - April 11

April 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Sprint Corp and T-Mobile US Inc have rekindled merger talks, people familiar with the matter said, as the wireless rivals explore a combination for the third time in four years. on.wsj.com/2GQsC97

- Blood-testing firm Theranos Inc laid off most of its remaining workforce in a last-ditch effort to preserve cash and avert bankruptcy for a few more months, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2EF8qFy

- Exxon Mobil Corp is in talks with Qatar over a partnership that could see the Middle Eastern nation owning U.S. gas, people familiar with the matter said. on.wsj.com/2GT2fzh

- Lawmakers grilled Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday over the company's handling of user privacy while also signaling they were prepared to embark on a new era of regulation for big tech companies. on.wsj.com/2GPHyUY

- Chinese billionaire Jack Ma's financial-technology business Ant Financial Services Group is preparing to raise $9 billion in a private funding round, according to people familiar with the matter. That ups a previous fundraising target of $5 billion. on.wsj.com/2EA4ndu

- Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc is encountering resistance from the Federal Communications Commission as it seeks approval for its $3.9 billion acquisition of Tribune Media Co. on.wsj.com/2GR0Zg2

- Volkswagen AG's supervisory board is expected to vote on Friday to replace Chief Executive Matthias Müller with VW brand chief Herbert Diess, according to people familiar with the situation, a surprising shake-up after the German auto maker endured a crisis that cost it billions of dollars. on.wsj.com/2EBI2Mw