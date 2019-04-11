PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 11

April 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Uber Technologies Inc (IPO-UBER.N) is aiming for a valuation in its impending initial public offering of as much as $100 billion, below previous expectations, as ride-hailing competitor Lyft Inc stumbles in its early days of trading as a public company. on.wsj.com/2KncqT0

- Boeing Co and U.S. aviation regulators will be seeking what amounts to an international stamp of approval around the time they roll out a safety fix for 737 MAX jets, expected this summer. on.wsj.com/2KtBMP6

- Walt Disney Co is preparing to launch a service called Disney+ that will, for a monthly fee, stream new and old shows built around its most popular franchises, breaking off a lucrative relationship with Netflix Inc and instead competing against the streaming powerhouse. on.wsj.com/2KrFLM0

- American Media LLC said on Wednesday it had decided to explore strategic options for the National Enquirer and its sister tabloids—the Globe and National Examiner— "which will likely result in their sale in the near future." on.wsj.com/2KsmLxa

- Former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen sent an indirect warning to two potential Trump central bank picks, saying if they want to be relevant, they will need to check their politics at the door before entering the institution. on.wsj.com/2KqmqLc

- The United States and China have agreed on an enforcement mechanism for their potential trade deal, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said, suggesting one of the key stumbling blocks toward an accord had been cleared. on.wsj.com/2KsFCbd