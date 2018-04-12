PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - April 12

April 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Cambridge Analytica's acting chief executive Alex Tayler told the company's leadership Wednesday that Julian Wheatland, the chairman of Cambridge Analytica's British affiliate, would take over as the company's next chief executive, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2qsY0n0)

- Apple Inc tapped the head of its European music and content operations to lead Apple Music world-wide, a role of growing importance as the tech giant aims to boost its services revenue amid slower iPhone unit sales. (on.wsj.com/2qp324f)

- The business coalition opposing White House plans to levy tariffs against Chinese goods has doubled to 107 trade groups, ranging from such Washington, D.C. heavyweights as the National Retail Federation and the Security Industry Association to such smaller local groups as the San Diego Customs Brokers Association. (on.wsj.com/2qpFrAe)

- Retailer Toys R Us Inc (IPO-TOYS.N) has received multiple bids of more than $1 billion for a majority stake in its Asian business, the company's bankruptcy attorney said in court on Wednesday. (on.wsj.com/2qpOVLX)

- Tesla Inc defended its semiautonomous Autopilot system in the wake of a fatal crash last month, blaming the incident on the driver after his family hired a lawyer to explore legal options. (on.wsj.com/2qqxr1S) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)