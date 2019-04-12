PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - April 12

April 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Uber Technologies Inc (IPO-UBER.N) made its IPO papers public on Thursday, revealing that the spectacular growth Uber has enjoyed in its core ride-hailing business has leveled off lately. on.wsj.com/2KrFpVF

- Boeing Co Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg, in his first public remarks since the fatal crash of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX last month, said software changes will make the jet "even safer by preventing erroneous angle of attack sensor readings" implicated in that fatal crash and another last year. on.wsj.com/2Kxl6WY

- One of the bidders for regional sports networks that Walt Disney Co is selling has lodged a complaint with federal regulators alleging that cable operator Charter Communications Inc is undermining the sale process by threatening to drop the channels from its systems. on.wsj.com/2KDJEOm

- Walt Disney Co new streaming service, Disney+, will launch in November at a price of $6.99 a month, the company told investors on Thursday, positioning the offering as an affordable addition to the streaming marketplace. on.wsj.com/2KxMJzd (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)