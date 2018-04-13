PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - April 13

April 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S.-based private equity firms General Atlantic and Silver Lake Partners are planning to invest in Hangzhou-based Ant Financial Services Group, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2GUNTTd)

- Wynn Resorts Ltd has been in talks to sell its partially built Boston-area casino project to rival MGM Resorts International according to people familiar with the matter, as Massachusetts regulators continue their investigation into the company's handling of sexual-misconduct allegations against founder Steve Wynn. (bit.ly/2GW0vJK)

- The Trump White House, confident that its hard-line strategy is succeeding, is planning to ratchet up the pressure on China by focusing on new tariffs and threatening to block Chinese technology investment in the U.S., according to officials familiar with the strategy.(on.wsj.com/2GUdziN)

- John Smith, director of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, or OFAC, will leave the position early next month, Treasury said Thursday. Smith's departure was for personal reasons, according to several people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2GTQ0Xq)

- Volkswagen AG's board ousted chief executive Matthias Muller and replaced him with Herbert Diess, who quietly orchestrated a boardroom coup while he was rebuilding the company's namesake brand. (on.wsj.com/2GYguH6) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)