PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 13

April 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Saudi Arabia, Russia and the U.S. agreed to lead a multinational coalition in major oil-production cuts after a drop in demand due to the coronavirus crisis and a Saudi-Russian feud devastated oil prices. on.wsj.com/3cjE1xL

- Smithfield Foods Inc will keep its Sioux Falls, South Dakota, pork plant closed indefinitely at the urging of the state's governor, though the company's chief executive officer warned of dire consequences for farmers and consumers. on.wsj.com/2XydyrU

- Federal health regulators in U.S. are expected to push the nursing-home industry to inform residents, their families and staff quickly when facilities confirm COVID-19 cases, according to people with knowledge of the matter. on.wsj.com/3ceGdXi

- New York City's academic hospital systems are losing some $350 million to $450 million a month each as they respond to a surge of patients with the novel coronavirus, while its independent and smaller hospital systems are being pushed to the financial brink and may soon be unable to make payroll, according to a top official. on.wsj.com/2RvRD0G