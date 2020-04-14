PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - April 14

April 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A former banker at Goldman Sachs Group Inc arranged for millions of dollars in bribes to be paid to government officials in Ghana to help a client win a power-plant contract, U.S. regulators said Monday in a civil lawsuit. on.wsj.com/3crCk1l

- Tesla Inc has reached out to at least some of its landlords seeking rent reductions, according to firms contacted by the car company, as the auto maker looks for cost savings in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak that has closed much of its business. on.wsj.com/2VuG7nq

- Clearlake Capital Group LP has closed on more than $7 billion for a fund that can capitalize on market disruptions, such as those recently brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. on.wsj.com/2Vtl58C

- Amazon.com Inc will begin allowing third-party sellers on its platform to ship "nonessential" items to the e-commerce giant this week, a signal that the company is ramping up to meet broader consumer needs, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/3ch6Evu