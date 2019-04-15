PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - April 15

April 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Waste Management Inc is nearing a roughly $2.9 billion all-cash deal to buy its smaller rival Advanced Disposal Services Inc, and would pay $33.15 for each Advanced Disposal share. on.wsj.com/2KEuqbB

- Russian aluminum giant United Company Rusal plans to invest $200 million in a Kentucky rolling mill that would be the largest new aluminum plant built in the U.S. in nearly four decades. on.wsj.com/2KBZWXI

- Caesars Entertainment Corp is preparing to name Anthony Rodio as its next chief executive officer and say it will evaluate takeover interest in the casino operator. on.wsj.com/2KAsmS5

- Contract drug manufacturer Catalent Inc agreed to buy closely held Paragon Bioservices Inc for $1.2 billion, the latest deal in the emerging market for gene-therapy drugs. on.wsj.com/2KFc9v1

- Alphabet Inc's Google is disbanding a panel in UK to review its artificial-intelligence work in health care, as disagreements about its effectiveness dogged one of the tech industry's highest-profile efforts to govern itself. on.wsj.com/2KFchL1