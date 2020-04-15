PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - April 15

April 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States would halt funding to the World Health Organization while his administration investigates what he called the group's mismanagement of the coronavirus response. on.wsj.com/2VaiMbO

- The U.S. Treasury Department said on Tuesday that 10 of the 12 largest American airlines have told the government they intend to accept assistance from the $2.2 trillion economic relief package passed last month. on.wsj.com/2yk80Xi

- The global economy has almost certainly entered a recession affecting most of the world, with a severity unmatched by anything aside from the Great Depression, the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday. on.wsj.com/2wFY2iF

- Governors across the U.S. asserted their authority to reopen their states' economies, outlining plans to slowly roll back emergency orders, and President Trump appeared to tone down his previous comments about being the final decision maker on reopening the country. on.wsj.com/2wFYayF