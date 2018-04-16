PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - April 16

April 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- On Saturday, WPP Plc's Martin Sorrell said he was stepping down after what his associates and people close to WPP's board described as a weeks-long effort to carry on at the company and conduct business as usual. WPP said a probe into the allegation had concluded and its findings would remain confidential. on.wsj.com/2qFgm4H

- Xerox Corp's board told chief executive Jeff Jacobson in November to stop negotiations with Fujifilm Holdings Corp because it was considering firing him, a newly amended lawsuit alleges. on.wsj.com/2qAjKgU

- U.S. securities regulators have opened an investigation into Guggenheim Partners LLC's asset-management arm that includes questions about an $85 million home in Malibu, California, co-owned by Guggenheim chief executive Mark Walter, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2qB0oIr

- Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's personal attorney, used the same Delaware limited-liability company in two secret deals relating to alleged sexual encounters involving his clients, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2qEgTns

- SoftBank Group Corp and other big foreign investors are flooding into the venture market, where many tech startups are scoring hundreds of millions of dollars more than they initially sought. on.wsj.com/2qzd42E (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)