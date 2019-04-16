PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 16

April 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- AT&T Inc sold its minority stake in Hulu back to the company in a deal that values the streaming video site at around $15 billion, a sharp jump from more than two years ago. on.wsj.com/2KI6qV7

- American Airlines Group Inc, after saying for months that its pilots didn't need additional ground-simulator experience on Boeing Co 737 MAX jets, now plans to include such instruction in training sessions for the aircraft, according to industry officials. on.wsj.com/2KFrCuO

- Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies Corp is raising another $500 million in funding amid internal questions about the viability of an internet-via-satellite business considered key to the company's growth. on.wsj.com/2KEjXgo

- Best Buy Co's Hubert Joly will step aside as chief executive officer, after leading the turnaround of an electronics retailer and will hand over the CEO job to finance chief Corie Barry in June. on.wsj.com/2KGRI0s