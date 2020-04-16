PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - April 16

April 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Banking and financial services executives told President Donald Trump that his administration needed to dramatically increase the availability of coronavirus testing before the public would be confident enough to return to work, eat at restaurants or shop in retail establishments, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2RKflqi

- China might be secretly conducting nuclear tests with very low explosive power despite Beijing's assertions that it is strictly adhering to an international accord banning all nuclear tests, according to a new arms-control report to be made public by the State Department. on.wsj.com/2XFL7IQ

- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he was signing an executive order requiring people to wear a face covering when in a public setting where they can come into contact with others. on.wsj.com/2Vt9iHA

- California will create a $125 million assistance fund for illegal immigrants who have lost work due to the coronavirus pandemic but can't access traditional unemployment insurance, Governor Gavin Newsom said Wednesday. on.wsj.com/3et8SJO (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)