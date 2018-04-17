FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2018 / 4:42 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 17

April 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- On Monday, online marketplace TaskRabbit took down its website and app and urged customers to change their passwords, saying it was investigating a "cybersecurity incident." The company said it was working with a cybersecurity firm but didn't specify what happened, how many people may have been affected or how it learned of the security breach. (on.wsj.com/2H8g2pV)

- Former Wynn Resorts Ltd CEO Steve Wynn has settled all remaining claims in a long-running lawsuit centered on a since-dissolved shareholders' agreement with his ex-wife, Elaine Wynn. (on.wsj.com/2H6d6dB)

- U.S. and British officials struck separate blows at telecommunications-equipment giant ZTE Corp, ratcheting up national-security scrutiny of a big Chinese company amid broader economic tensions between Washington and Beijing. (on.wsj.com/2H37pNf)

- Roberto Quarta - a little-known private-equity executive - will steer WPP Plc through one of its stormiest periods following the weekend resignation of Martin Sorrell, the ad giant's high-profile founder and chief executive. (on.wsj.com/2H8gh4j) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

