PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 17

- Apple Inc and Qualcomm Inc agreed to dismiss all litigation between the two companies world-wide and forged a new license agreement, ending a long-brewing legal battle over how royalties are collected on innovations in smartphone technology. on.wsj.com/2V5MPlG

- U.S. Justice Department antitrust enforcement staff have told T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp that their planned merger is unlikely to be approved as currently structured, casting doubt on the fate of the $26 billion deal. on.wsj.com/2UYOB8g

- Netflix Inc is adding fewer customers in its home market, as the streaming giant gears up to face new competition from Hollywood and increased scrutiny from investors over whether it can maintain its rapid growth. on.wsj.com/2V3WmJT

Intel Corp on Tuesday said it dropped plans to make modem chips for 5G smartphones, hours after its chief rival in that market, Qualcomm Inc, resolved a years long legal dispute with Apple Inc. on.wsj.com/2V8eUJ9