PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - April 17

April 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The number of reported deaths in the U.S. from the new coronavirus spiked to nearly double the prior record Thursday, as governors extended their lockdown orders, and the government released new federal guidelines to reopen the economy. on.wsj.com/3amG0Qx

- New Chinese export restrictions have left American companies' U.S.-bound face masks, test kits and other medical equipment urgently needed to fight the coronavirus stranded, according to businesses and U.S. diplomatic memos. on.wsj.com/34J5Yfw

- Lawmakers again fell short of an agreement on the next round of coronavirus emergency aid Thursday, as a $350 billion loan program for small businesses ran out of money and millions more Americans filed for employment benefits. on.wsj.com/2KeA413

- Smithfield Foods Chief Executive Kenneth Sullivan said the U.S. cannot allow coronavirus cases to derail meat industry operations, as plant shutdowns across the country cut into food production. on.wsj.com/3aicMSu