PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - April 18

April 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Three additional Nike Inc executives have left the company, including the head of diversity and a senior manager in the basketball business, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2HbCNJB)

- Fox News Channel said it is standing by Sean Hannity, its most popular on-air commentator, after the revelation that he has ties to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, that he hadn't disclosed on his program. (on.wsj.com/2H7kMMs)

- President Donald Trump sent Central Intelligence Agency Director Mike Pompeo on a secret trip to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang over Easter, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2H7NuNk)

- FiveThirtyEight, the politics and news site Nate Silver founded, is moving to Disney-owned ABC News after five years at the sports broadcaster, ESPN and ABC News said Tuesday. (on.wsj.com/2HbDh2n)

- China's move to ease trade tensions with the U.S. by scrapping joint-venture rules for auto makers could open a path to higher profits for American car companies, but some said untangling a web of partnerships forged with Chinese companies over decades may prove too difficult. (on.wsj.com/2H9qu0o)