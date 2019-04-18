PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 18

April 18 (Reuters) - The following are top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Online image board Pinterest Inc, whose initial public offering has widely anticipated, priced its shares at $19 apiece Wednesday evening, two dollars above the high end of the range. on.wsj.com/2KLYkuH

- Samsung Electronics Co said it would investigate the causes behind malfunctioning Galaxy Fold phones issued to tech reviewers, casting doubts over the rollout of the industry's first mainstream foldable-screen device. on.wsj.com/2L1gmJJ

- New York-based investment firm Blackstone Group LP is exploring a sale of the Cosmopolitan hotel and casino, which it bought in 2014 for $1.7 billion, the rare instance of a major casino on the Las Vegas Strip coming to the market. on.wsj.com/2KNOKaR

- The Writers Guild of America, the union representing Hollywood screenwriters took its fight with talent agencies to court in a suit filed Wednesday in California Superior Court, alleging that the major agencies' use of certain business practices puts their own financial interests ahead of their clients'. on.wsj.com/2VarGa1

- Uber Technologies Inc (IPO-UBER.N) is nearing a deal with a group including SoftBank Group Corp that would invest in its self-driving car unit at a valuation of $7.25 billion, as the ride-sharing firm readies its initial public offering. on.wsj.com/2V6hsYo