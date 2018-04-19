FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2018 / 5:51 AM / Updated 4 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - April 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- More than 100 million people globally are now paying for Amazon Prime, a sign of how Amazon.com Inc has used the service to evolve from an online marketplace that struggled with profitability into an e-commerce powerhouse. on.wsj.com/2qGK3TA

- Procter & Gamble Co agreed to acquire the consumer-health business from Germany's Merck KGaA, in a $4.2 billion deal that adds vitamins and food supplements to its lineup of over-the-counter medicines. on.wsj.com/2qInZIl

- Twenty-First Century Fox Inc rejected an acquisition offer for its entertainment assets from cable giant Comcast Corp largely over antitrust concerns, a regulatory filing said, even though the bid was 16 percent higher on a per-share basis than what Walt Disney Co ultimately agreed to pay. on.wsj.com/2HsQu6v

- Qualcomm Inc began laying off employees, pursuing a promise to boost profit by shedding $1 billion in expenses, the company said. on.wsj.com/2HzmVQE

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
