PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - April 19

April 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- More than 100 million people globally are now paying for Amazon Prime, a sign of how Amazon.com Inc has used the service to evolve from an online marketplace that struggled with profitability into an e-commerce powerhouse. on.wsj.com/2qGK3TA

- Procter & Gamble Co agreed to acquire the consumer-health business from Germany's Merck KGaA, in a $4.2 billion deal that adds vitamins and food supplements to its lineup of over-the-counter medicines. on.wsj.com/2qInZIl

- Twenty-First Century Fox Inc rejected an acquisition offer for its entertainment assets from cable giant Comcast Corp largely over antitrust concerns, a regulatory filing said, even though the bid was 16 percent higher on a per-share basis than what Walt Disney Co ultimately agreed to pay. on.wsj.com/2HsQu6v

- Qualcomm Inc began laying off employees, pursuing a promise to boost profit by shedding $1 billion in expenses, the company said. on.wsj.com/2HzmVQE