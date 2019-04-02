PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 2

April 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The White House is standing behind the proposed nomination of Stephen Moore to the Federal Reserve board, a senior administration official said Monday, following reports of Moore's past legal and financial problems. on.wsj.com/2OC7WX2

- In the aftermath of a Boeing Co 737 MAX jet crash in Indonesia in October, much of the American aviation industry—the plane maker, the FAA, U.S. airlines and their pilots—closed ranks to reassure the public the model was safe to fly. on.wsj.com/2FIdYS5

- The new funding the Metropolitan Transportation Authority will receive in New York's state budget will go a long way toward supporting the agency's next five-year capital-spending plan, MTA Chairman Patrick Foye said. on.wsj.com/2uEhBDt

- Facebook Inc said it has taken down hundreds of pages and accounts that it said were working together to spread misleading content or spam ahead of elections in India set to begin April 11. on.wsj.com/2VhIgBT