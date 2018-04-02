FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 2, 2018 / 4:29 AM / Updated 7 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - April 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- China imposed tariffs on a range of U.S. goods, following through on a promise to retaliate against the Trump administration's penalties on imports of Chinese steel and aluminum. on.wsj.com/2pWC2IY

- FirstEnergy Corp's coal- and nuclear-power plants filed for bankruptcy, just days after the company asked the federal government for an emergency declaration that would keep many of them open. on.wsj.com/2pVWnhq

- National Transportation Safety Board expressed displeasure with Tesla Inc's recent disclosure that the company's semi-autonomous driving system was activated before a fatal crash last month in California. on.wsj.com/2pWnWY8

- U.S. President Donald Trump suggested Sunday he was ruling out a deal with Democrats to legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. on.wsj.com/2pYWwRg

- Hackers have breached the payment systems of Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor department stores and stole credit card information for millions of shoppers. on.wsj.com/2pXOVCt

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.