PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - April 2

April 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- China imposed tariffs on a range of U.S. goods, following through on a promise to retaliate against the Trump administration's penalties on imports of Chinese steel and aluminum. on.wsj.com/2pWC2IY

- FirstEnergy Corp's coal- and nuclear-power plants filed for bankruptcy, just days after the company asked the federal government for an emergency declaration that would keep many of them open. on.wsj.com/2pVWnhq

- National Transportation Safety Board expressed displeasure with Tesla Inc's recent disclosure that the company's semi-autonomous driving system was activated before a fatal crash last month in California. on.wsj.com/2pWnWY8

- U.S. President Donald Trump suggested Sunday he was ruling out a deal with Democrats to legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. on.wsj.com/2pYWwRg

- Hackers have breached the payment systems of Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor department stores and stole credit card information for millions of shoppers. on.wsj.com/2pXOVCt