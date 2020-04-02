PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - April 2

April 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Boeing Co is expected to begin offering early retirement and buyout packages to its workforce as the plane maker comes to grips with the coronavirus pandemic's deepening toll on the global aviation industry, people familiar with the matter said. on.wsj.com/2RjMo4n

- The Federal Trade Commission is suing Altria Group Inc to unwind its $12.8 billion investment in Juul Labs Inc, accusing the Marlboro maker of violating federal antitrust laws when it took a stake in the e-cigarette maker. on.wsj.com/2ymN16h

- New York state lawmakers reached a tentative state budget agreement that reduces operating spending by roughly $10 billion, an adjustment caused by the economic toll of the state's novel coronavirus crisis. on.wsj.com/3bItY4N

- Lenders for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc have hired restructuring lawyers, according to people familiar with the matter, after the world's largest movie theater-chain shut down its cinemas due to the coronavirus pandemic on.wsj.com/2R44NC5

- U.S. President Donald Trump said he was looking at whether to ground some domestic air travel between cities that are coronavirus hot spots to slow the pandemic's spread. on.wsj.com/2US3xTG