PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 20

April 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Justice Department's internal watchdog referred its finding that former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe had misled investigators to federal prosecutors to determine whether he should be charged with a crime, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2HcX69H)

- Former FBI Director James Comey revealed in a series of private memos that President Donald Trump and his then-chief of staff had doubts within days of taking office about national security adviser Mike Flynn, who would subsequently leave the administration after misleading officials about his contacts with Russia and later plead guilty to lying to law enforcement. (on.wsj.com/2HdnArw)

- Drugmaker Shire PLC has become the subject of topsy-turvy takeover interest, drawing suitors to one of the few remaining biotechs with rapidly rising sales and a stock price that hasn't soared in recent months. (on.wsj.com/2HeduGW)

- Kushner Cos, the real-estate company run by the family of White House adviser Jared Kushner, in mid-March received a federal grand-jury subpoena for information related to paperwork the company filed in New York City concerning its rent-regulated tenants, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2HdFeeF)

- Blunt-impact trauma caused the death of a passenger on the Southwest Airlines Co flight that made an emergency landing Tuesday in Philadelphia after an engine blew apart in midair, officials said Thursday. (on.wsj.com/2HdFc6x)

- Wells Fargo & Co is close to settling claims by federal regulators related to its risk management, involving a fine of as much as $1 billion, people familiar with the matter said. (on.wsj.com/2HheNoA) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)