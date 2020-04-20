PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - April 20

April 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Trump administration said it would allow some companies to delay payment of import tariffs due to economic hardship triggered by the new coronavirus, but the relief was much more limited than many officials and business leaders had signaled. on.wsj.com/2wR8Dr6

- Google wants to substantially limit the information a key auditor of YouTube can share about the risks of advertising on the video service, according to people familiar with the situation. on.wsj.com/2RO60NV

- Democratic leaders and the Trump administration were close to a deal Sunday to replenish a popular program to help small businesses weather coronavirus shutdowns, the latest step in sweeping government efforts to deal with the consequences of the pandemic. on.wsj.com/2xJz42j

- An influential Senate panel is calling for stricter oversight of Chinese telecommunications companies operating in the U.S., after an investigation found years of weak supervision by regulators threatens national security. on.wsj.com/3agnrx3