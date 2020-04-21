PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - April 21

April 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency is weighing whether to allow Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the government-controlled mortgage-finance giants, to buy home loans that recently entered forbearance, meaning borrowers have stopped making payments, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/3cAz6bS

- U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he plans to sign an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States, saying he was doing so to protect American jobs as the novel coronavirus has taken a sharp toll on the economy. on.wsj.com/2RW0oRX

- Posts on Facebook Inc are promoting bogus Covid-19 cures and conspiracy theories about the origins of the coronavirus, despite efforts by the social-media giant to crack down on misinformation, watchdog group NewsGuard said. on.wsj.com/3eBU8IT

- The U.S. Treasury Department sent $2.9 billion in aid to airlines on Monday, the first payments the government has made as part of a grant and loan program to help the industry weather disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. on.wsj.com/2XPEjIA

- U.S. lawmakers and the Trump administration were closing in on a more than $450 billion agreement that would replenish a program for small businesses battered by the coronavirus and related shutdowns, aiming to end a weekslong impasse over the loan program. on.wsj.com/2XTvCNo

- SAP SE abandoned its dual-chief-executive structure, less than six months after the German business-software giant embraced the leadership model, as the company seeks to simplify its leadership structure amid the coronavirus pandemic. on.wsj.com/2RTkkES