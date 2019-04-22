PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 22

April 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A series of blasts tore through churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter morning, killing at least 207 people and wounding more than 450 in coordinated attacks on tourists and the country's minority Christian community. on.wsj.com/2Iy3xnU

- U.S. State Department is expected to announce the end of waivers for countries to import Iranian oil on Monday, part of the effort from the administration of President Donald Trump to drive Iran's exports to zero, people familiar with the decision said. on.wsj.com/2IuTGza

- U.S. President Donald Trump's outreach to rogue Libyan general Khalifa Haftar could push oil prices higher, Fayez al-Sarraj, the head of the country's United Nations-backed government said on Sunday. on.wsj.com/2IypS4P

- Huawei Technologies Co Ltd said its first-quarter revenue jumped 39 percent to 179.7 billion yuan ($26.77 billion) as the Chinese telecom company made further inroads in the market for 5G wireless technology. on.wsj.com/2IzJLsi

- Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc, will gather investors on Monday to reveal the electric-car maker's latest efforts to develop self-driving car technology and his strategy for deploying it, at a presentation at the company's headquarters in Palo Alto, California. on.wsj.com/2IA7AjQ

- ($1 = 6.7127 Chinese yuan) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)