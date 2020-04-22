PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 22

April 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Facebook Inc will pay $5.7 billion for just under a 10% stake in India's Jio Platforms Ltd, the holding company for the mobile operator that upended India's telecommunications industry with its cut-rate data plans. on.wsj.com/2Km7omP

- Longtime Delta Air Lines Inc finance chief Paul Jacobson has called off his retirement plans as the company navigates the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, which has hammered the airline industry. on.wsj.com/2RVsq03

- The Donald Trump administration is considering offering federal stimulus funds to embattled oil-and-gas producers in exchange for government ownership stakes in the companies or their crude reserves, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2RUEzCs

- Expedia Group Inc is in advanced talks to sell a stake to private-equity firms Silver Lake and Apollo Global Management Inc after the widespread travel bans caused by the coronavirus pandemic ravaged the online-booking company's business. on.wsj.com/2RXj5VA

- An internal document at Vice Media Group reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, lays out a plan for substantial layoffs at the new-media company's websites, as Vice considers a variety of options to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. on.wsj.com/2xOciqc

- WarnerMedia's new streaming service HBO Max will be launched after Memorial Day weekend, joining an already crowded market of streaming services as traditional media giants try to compete with Netflix Inc and establish their own direct-to-consumer businesses. on.wsj.com/2Ku6N2t