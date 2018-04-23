PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - April 23

April 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump will urge North Korea to act quickly to dismantle its nuclear arsenal when he meets North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and isn't willing to grant Pyongyang substantial sanctions relief in return for a freeze of its nuclear and missile tests, administration officials said. on.wsj.com/2qR89dC

- Tencent Music Entertainment Group, China's largest music-streaming company, is preparing what would be one of the biggest technology IPOs ever following the successful debut of its European counterpart, Spotify Technology SA. on.wsj.com/2qWybMK

- Wells Fargo & Co is planning to ask the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for an extension of a deadline to satisfy an enforcement action related to anti-money-laundering controls, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2qUZGGf

- Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc, is relying on several Chinese companies to distribute its Android apps to millions of less-affluent smartphone users, even as rising trade tensions between China and the U.S. are making those partnerships more risky. on.wsj.com/2qSagxK

- ProMedica, a non-profit operating more than a dozen hospitals across Rust Belt communities in Ohio and Michigan, is looking to a new market to bolster its anemic growth: China. on.wsj.com/2qTIz7F (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)