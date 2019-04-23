PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - April 23

April 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Herman Cain withdrew from consideration for the U.S. Federal Reserve Board, saying he did so primarily because of the salary, not the Senate opposition he faced, in a setback for U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to place a political ally on the central bank. on.wsj.com/2IxuEzq

- Facebook Inc named longtime U.S. State Department lawyer Jennifer Newstead as its general counsel and John Pinette, who previously advised Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates among other jobs, to be the new vice president of global communications, to handle the mounting regulatory and public-relations issues facing the social-media giant. on.wsj.com/2IA2xzD

- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd delayed the rollout of its Galaxy Fold because of technical problems just days ahead of its planned launch, a blow to the hardware giant and its hopes for a product it billed as one of the smartphone market's biggest innovations in years. on.wsj.com/2ICMWzd

- Tesla Inc's Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk made his case at a presentation on Monday to investors and analysts, for an on-demand robot taxi fleet that he promised would begin next year, an ambitious bet that would thrust the auto maker into the cutthroat business of ride-hailing. on.wsj.com/2IBdTDK

- PG&E Corp said on Monday former utilities executive Fred Buckman will replace former chairman Richard Kelly, who has resigned from the board, and Chris Hart, former chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board, will serve as a special adviser to incoming chief executive Bill Johnson. on.wsj.com/2XuwFzY

- U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is launching a program to offer new ways of paying primary-care doctors, including flat monthly payments to physicians and higher payments for medical practices specializing in the chronically ill, as a way to lessen the costs of Medicare's usual fee-for-service system. on.wsj.com/2XyAzYt