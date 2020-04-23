PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - April 23

April 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he is sensitive to concerns about rising federal debt but emphasized that low interest rates and the urgency of helping the economy during the coronavirus outbreak cut in the other direction. on.wsj.com/2xQSB0Z

- Private-equity firm Sycamore Partners wants to scrap its plans to take control of Victoria's Secret, a high-profile legal test of whether the coronavirus pandemic allows a buyer to walk away from an agreement reached before the outbreak. on.wsj.com/3eJzmqN

- PG&E Corp's chief executive Bill Johnson will step down following a tumultuous year overseeing the utility's attempts to improve safety and emerge from bankruptcy after its power lines sparked California wildfires that destroyed thousands of homes and killed more than 100 people. on.wsj.com/2XZ3xUQ

- The European Central Bank said it would accept some junk-rated bonds as collateral for its loans in its latest move to ensure eurozone banks can access central bank cash during the coronavirus pandemic. on.wsj.com/3eLbqU3