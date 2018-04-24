PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - April 24

April 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump will urge North Korea to act quickly to dismantle its nuclear arsenal when he meets North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and isn't willing to grant Pyongyang substantial sanctions relief in return for a freeze of its nuclear and missile tests, administration officials said. on.wsj.com/2qR89dC

- The board of United Continental Holdings Inc said it will nominate a new chairman from within its ranks after veteran industry executive Robert Milton opted to leave the third-largest U.S. carrier. on.wsj.com/2qW2Ppv

- European Union antitrust authorities on Monday opened a full-blown probe into Apple Inc's proposed acquisition of song-recognition app Shazam Entertainment Ltd on concerns it would reduce choice for users of music-streaming services. on.wsj.com/2qVSg5y

- Japan's SoftBank Group Corp and Alphabet Inc's late-stage venture investment fund are among investors plowing close to $2 billion into a Chinese truck-hailing company, according to people familiar with the investments. on.wsj.com/2qRcYUe

- Hasbro Inc blamed a 16 percent decline in first-quarter sales on the liquidation of Toys "R" Us Inc and said it has sped up an overhaul of its sales organization for a world where more toys are sold online. on.wsj.com/2qVHRqG

- Edward Lampert is once again carving up Sears Holdings Corp in a bid to save his retail empire, proposing that his hedge fund purchase the Kenmore appliance brand and other Sears units after the struggling company was unable to find other buyers. on.wsj.com/2qW3PtB (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)