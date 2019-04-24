PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 24

April 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Islamic State claimed responsibility for the Easter bombings that killed more than 300 people in Sri Lanka and posted a video that it said showed the suicide bombers, dressed in black robes, declaring their loyalty to the group. on.wsj.com/2IFcGeG

- Alphabet Inc's Wing Aviation unit has received U.S. Federal Aviation Administration's authorisation to operate a fleet of unmanned aircraft for consumer-goods deliveries, a move that could jump-start various companies' commercial drone services nationwide. on.wsj.com/2ICuRkV

- CBS Corp said it suspended its search for a new chief executive, extending the employment of its acting Chief Executive Officer Joe Ianniello through the end of the year. on.wsj.com/2ID1M90

- Deutsche Bank AG's executives have discussed creating a new unit to house unwanted assets and businesses that could be earmarked for closure, part of contingency planning under way should a possible merger with German rival Commerzbank AG fall through, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2XB0bE8

- Masayoshi Son, the billionaire founder of SoftBank Group Corp, made a huge personal bet on bitcoin just as prices for the digital currency peaked, losing more than $130 million when he sold out, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2XEw66Q

- U.S. Treasury Department declined to turn over President Donald Trump's tax returns by a Tuesday deadline set by House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, a decision that escalates a battle over the documents and could prompt a court fight. on.wsj.com/2XG4EFs