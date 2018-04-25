FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2018 / 5:34 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Two senior Senate Democrats have asked a number of large banks to turn over information about accounts and assets controlled by a group of Russian elites who have been designated by the U.S. Treasury Department for possible sanctions. on.wsj.com/2HpjTPB

- The Trump administration is considering sending Harry Harris to South Korea as its new ambassador, according to two people familiar with the matter, turning to a military man to fill a diplomatic vacancy at a pivotal moment on the Korean Peninsula. on.wsj.com/2HoNZCQ

- Yahoo Inc's response to a 2014 hack of hundreds of millions of user accounts drew a $35 million fine from regulators, the first time a public company has been penalized over its handling of a cybersecurity breach. on.wsj.com/2Hp2RB3

- China's Didi Chuxing Technology Co is holding discussions about a multibillion-dollar initial public offering as early as this year, a move that would vault the ride-hailing company into the public markets ahead of American rival Uber Technologies Inc, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2HoO3Cy

- Shire Plc said it is willing to recommend that shareholders accept Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd last-ditch $64 billion takeover bid and extended the deadline for a possible deal to May 8. on.wsj.com/2HqMOTm (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
