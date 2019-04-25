PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - April 25

April 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Occidental Petroleum Corp offered to buy Anadarko Petroleum Corp for $38 billion, launching a potential bidding war for a company that agreed earlier this month to be purchased by Chevron Corp for about $33 billion. on.wsj.com/2GE2fFD

- Merger talks between Deutsche Bank AG and Commerzbank AG have gotten bogged down over questions ranging from a lack of investor support to opposition from powerful labor unions, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2GFiwub

- Messaging platform Slack Technologies Inc is taking the next step toward going public, with plans to reveal its prospectus as soon as this week, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2GFxSyK

- The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences decided against a change in the rules for Oscar eligibility that would have shut out movies that play primarily on Netflix Inc or other streaming platforms. on.wsj.com/2GFgeuZ

- U.S. President Donald Trump said he would resist all efforts by the House of Representatives to question current and former administration officials about special counsel Robert Mueller's report, his latest in a series of blunt-force responses to what is traditionally a careful dance between legislators and the executive over their prerogatives. on.wsj.com/2GFkrin

- U.S. National Security Agency has recommended that the White House abandon a surveillance program that collects information about U.S. phone calls and text messages, saying the logistical and legal burdens of keeping it outweigh its intelligence benefits, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2GET9sc