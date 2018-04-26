FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 26, 2018 / 6:09 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Comcast Corp lobbed an official $31 billion proposal to buy European pay-TV operator Sky Plc, topping an existing offer from Twenty-First Century Fox , which already owns a 39 percent stake in Sky. on.wsj.com/2vNjYXP

- The Justice Department is investigating whether Huawei Technologies Co violated U.S. sanctions related to Iran on.wsj.com/2vNkIw5

- Globalstar Inc plans to merge with landline operator FiberLight LLC in a $1.65 billion combination designed to put the unprofitable satellite company on firmer footing as it chases new customers. on.wsj.com/2vLTPst

- California Water Service Group has made a takeover offer for water utility SJW Group. on.wsj.com/2vS1ZQg (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.