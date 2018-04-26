PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 26

April 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Comcast Corp lobbed an official $31 billion proposal to buy European pay-TV operator Sky Plc, topping an existing offer from Twenty-First Century Fox , which already owns a 39 percent stake in Sky. on.wsj.com/2vNjYXP

- The Justice Department is investigating whether Huawei Technologies Co violated U.S. sanctions related to Iran on.wsj.com/2vNkIw5

- Globalstar Inc plans to merge with landline operator FiberLight LLC in a $1.65 billion combination designed to put the unprofitable satellite company on firmer footing as it chases new customers. on.wsj.com/2vLTPst

- California Water Service Group has made a takeover offer for water utility SJW Group. on.wsj.com/2vS1ZQg (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)