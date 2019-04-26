PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - April 26

April 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Uber Technologies Inc ratcheted down its target valuation to a range of about $80 billion to $90 billion for its initial public offering, according to sources. on.wsj.com/2VsGOzN

- Apple Inc's close-knit industrial design team is undergoing its most pronounced turnover in decades, as Zorkendorfer and Daniele De Iuliis, who together have more than 35 years of experience at Apple, decided to leave the company recently. on.wsj.com/2VpEBoz

- Elon Musk and the Securities and Exchange Commission are seeking more time to work out their dispute over whether the Tesla Inc chief executive officer violated a court order restricting his use of social media, asking for a new deadline of April 30. on.wsj.com/2VrLcPo

- 3M Co on Thursday said it would cut 2,000 jobs and restructure its sprawling business as it made fewer sales to car makers in China and electronics companies in Japan amid a broad slowdown in its business. on.wsj.com/2VoTc3P

- Licensing company Authentic Brands Group LLC has emerged as a leading contender to buy Sports Illustrated from Meredith Corp for about $110 million, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2VpSUJX (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)