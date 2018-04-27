PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - April 27

April 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Bank of Japan on Friday dropped its target date for reaching 2 percent inflation, another sign that Japan has yet to fully escape its long period of falling prices. on.wsj.com/2r3yoO6

- Chinese conglomerate HNA Group Co, under pressure to cut its debt load, is in exclusive talks to sell its European and Canadian transportation and logistics business to infrastructure investor I Squared Capital for north of 1 billion euros ($1.21 billion), according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2r3S98l

- Amazon.com Inc on Thursday delivered a double punch, reporting its best revenue growth in more than six years while topping $1 billion in profit for the second straight quarter. on.wsj.com/2r5alyl

- Microsoft Corp extended its streak of wins in the latest quarter and signaled further strength in the months ahead as the software giant moves into an era where its venerable Windows franchise plays a supporting role to its burgeoning cloud-computing operations. on.wsj.com/2r3SDeF

- Intel Corp's quarterly profit surged as the chip giant showed no impact of revelations earlier this year of critical security flaws in its processors. on.wsj.com/2r3SLLb

- Starbucks Corp's chief executive promised to prevent an incident like the arrest of two black men at one of its coffee shops in Philadelphia this month from reoccurring. on.wsj.com/2r1JenK ($1 = 0.8258 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)