PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - April 27

April 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- At least 13 of the public companies that received coronavirus hardship loans said they would return the money amid mounting scrutiny, while some of the smaller public companies said they needed the money to keep employees from losing their jobs. on.wsj.com/2VEqniX

- Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc filed for bankruptcy protection Sunday as the plunge in oil prices and the downturn in business activity because of the coronavirus pandemic have sapped demand for its offshore drilling services. on.wsj.com/359HegS

- U.S. Treasury's Internal Revenue Service is bringing thousands of employees back to agency offices on Monday to deal with a growing backlog of work amid the coronavirus pandemic. on.wsj.com/2yIs7iq

- Cinemex Holdings USA Inc, the owner of theater chain CMX Cinemas, has filed for bankruptcy protection, saying it needs breathing room from movie studios and landlords because of the economic crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. on.wsj.com/3bGLA1t