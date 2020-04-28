PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - April 28

April 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV are targeting May 18 to resume some production at their U.S. factories after shutting down plants in March due to the coronavirus outbreak,according to people familiar with the plans. on.wsj.com/2YcFCBq

- China's Dajia Insurance Group is suing a South Korean financial-services company Mirae Asset Global Investments for failing to close its purchase of a luxury U.S. hotel portfolio for $5.8 billion, according to a Monday filing in the Delaware Court of Chancery. on.wsj.com/2SfRxL3

- Air traffic may not bounce back for two or three years, Boeing Co Chief Executive David Calhoun said, outlining the tough outlook for global aviation to the plane maker's shareholders on Monday. on.wsj.com/2SeOFOt

- Apple Inc is pushing back the production ramp-up of its flagship iPhones coming later this year by about a month, according to people familiar with the changes. on.wsj.com/3eX6n2L