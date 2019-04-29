PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - April 29

April 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Gardner Denver Holdings Inc is nearing a deal to merge with a division of Ingersoll-Rand Plc, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2Lk23Qe

- U.S. National security adviser John Bolton acknowledged on Sunday that the United States had promised to pay North Korea for the release of U.S. college student Otto Warmbier in 2017, but never made any payment. on.wsj.com/2L9EYQe

- U.S. President Donald Trump's push to revamp North America's trade rules is hitting a roadblock in Washington as Democrats and labor groups demand changes, dimming its chances of passage before next year's presidential election. on.wsj.com/2Vxwg2f

- RXR Realty LLC is teaming up with home-rental giant Airbnb Inc to convert 10 floors into the first modern-day lodging in the landmark 87-year-old complex. on.wsj.com/2VEc6ny

- The National Institutes of Health is refusing to allow two of its doctors to respond to government investigators looking into the quality of a continuing clinical trial of new blood-infection treatments on thousands of patients, according to NIH documents and multiple interviews. on.wsj.com/2VAAEgZ