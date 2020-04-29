PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - April 29

April 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday paving the way for meat-processing plants to remain open during the coronavirus pandemic, as hundreds of workers have fallen ill and concerns mount about food-supply shortages. on.wsj.com/3bKZS1a

- U.S. senator Josh Hawley is pushing the Justice Department to open a criminal antitrust investigation into Amazon.com Inc saying reports suggest the company "has engaged in predatory and exclusionary data practices to build and maintain a monopoly." on.wsj.com/3cYojZe

- Boeing Co faces criminal and civil scrutiny into years of widespread quality-control lapses on its 737 MAX assembly line, according to people familiar with the details, potentially exposing the plane maker to greater legal liability than previously anticipated by industry and government officials. on.wsj.com/3eXifC5

- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, the world's largest movie theater operator, said on Tuesday it would no longer play Universal Studios films in any of its theaters globally, arguing that the studio is "breaking the business model". on.wsj.com/2y1cSRI