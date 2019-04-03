PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - April 3

April 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Pilots at the controls of the Boeing Co. 737 MAX that crashed in March in Ethiopia initially followed emergency procedures laid out by the plane maker, but still failed to recover control of the jet, according to people briefed on the probe’s preliminary findings. on.wsj.com/2FRN1LE

- Nissan Motor Co has investigated whether ex-CEO Carlos Ghosn funneled millions of dollars of company funds through an Omani car distributor for personal use, possibly including the purchase of a yacht, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2TU1gF3

- The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is putting new attention on potential security threats from China, a challenge for an alliance whose members have conflicting attitudes about Beijing. on.wsj.com/2WB66IW

- Wynn Resorts Ltd executives ran a longstanding, sophisticated coverup to protect founder Steve Wynn from allegations by employees that he had engaged in sexual misconduct against them, according to an investigation by Massachusetts regulators. on.wsj.com/2YIdlRc (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)