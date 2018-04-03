FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 3, 2018 / 4:40 AM / in 16 hours

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Indonesian government said ride-hailing firms Grab and PT Go-Jek Indonesia must be registered as transportation companies to ensure safety and provide job protection for their drivers. on.wsj.com/2q1zObs

- U.S.-based Harbour Energy launched a fresh takeover bid worth nearly $10.4 billion for Santos Ltd on.wsj.com/2q0Y9Oo

- Tesla Inc's shares sank more than 7 percent, suggesting investors were not happy over Chief Executive Elon Musk's bankruptcy jokes as it grapples with the aftermath of a fatal crash and prepares this week to release production results. on.wsj.com/2q3c1rp

- General Electric Co reached a deal to sell part of its health-care information-technology business to private-equity firm Veritas Capital for $1.05 billion in cash. on.wsj.com/2q212i9

- General Motors Co said it is abandoning its decades-old practice of reporting monthly sales, saying a 30-day period doesn't provide an adequate snapshot of the company's complex business or the broader industry. on.wsj.com/2q2feYr

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.