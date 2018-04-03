PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 3

April 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Indonesian government said ride-hailing firms Grab and PT Go-Jek Indonesia must be registered as transportation companies to ensure safety and provide job protection for their drivers. on.wsj.com/2q1zObs

- U.S.-based Harbour Energy launched a fresh takeover bid worth nearly $10.4 billion for Santos Ltd on.wsj.com/2q0Y9Oo

- Tesla Inc's shares sank more than 7 percent, suggesting investors were not happy over Chief Executive Elon Musk's bankruptcy jokes as it grapples with the aftermath of a fatal crash and prepares this week to release production results. on.wsj.com/2q3c1rp

- General Electric Co reached a deal to sell part of its health-care information-technology business to private-equity firm Veritas Capital for $1.05 billion in cash. on.wsj.com/2q212i9

- General Motors Co said it is abandoning its decades-old practice of reporting monthly sales, saying a 30-day period doesn't provide an adequate snapshot of the company's complex business or the broader industry. on.wsj.com/2q2feYr