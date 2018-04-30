PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - April 30

April 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- T-Mobile US Inc struck a $26 billion deal to buy Sprint Corp in a combination that, if allowed by antitrust enforcers, would leave the U.S. wireless market dominated by three national players. on.wsj.com/2I0sGHa

- Walmart Inc is in discussions to give up control over hundreds of stores in the U.K. and Brazil, two big markets where it has struggled for years, according to people familiar with the talks. on.wsj.com/2HZyHEe

- Samsung plans to drastically simplify the conglomerate's ownership structure in coming months, according to people familiar with the matter, untangling a controversial web that has long been criticized for benefiting the ruling Lee family at the expense of minority shareholders. on.wsj.com/2HYInPf

- Marathon Petroleum Corp plans to buy pipeline and refining company Andeavor for more than $20 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2HYJmip

- The Justice Department's case against AT&T Inc planned acquisition of Time Warner Inc has shown signs of strain after a grueling trial, highlighting the difficulty of challenging a merger involving companies that aren't direct competitors. on.wsj.com/2HZk83u

- Manufacturers are racing to shore up supplies of steel and aluminum, as the Trump administration considers an end to some tariff exemptions on Tuesday that could tighten supplies and push prices of both metals up further. on.wsj.com/2I2iHB8