PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - April 30

- Boeing Co on Monday said certain safety alerts on its 737 MAX jets didn't operate as airlines would have anticipated because of a previously undisclosed error on its part. on.wsj.com/2VCDXUV

- U.S. President Donald Trump, three of his children and his real-estate business on Monday filed a federal lawsuit to block Deutsche Bank AG and Capital One Financial Corp from complying with congressional subpoenas for documents related to him and his family. on.wsj.com/2VzM5Wb

- China's major shipping company Cosco Shipping Holdings Co Ltd's unit Orient Overseas (International) Ltd said on Tuesday it would sell the Long Beach Container Terminal business in Southern California to a consortium led by Macquarie Infrastructure Partners for $1.78 billion. on.wsj.com/2VDwftC

- Index provider MSCI Inc said Linda Huber will become its chief financial officer and treasurer next month. on.wsj.com/2Vyi9tK

- The White House ordered new restrictions on asylum-seeking Central American families at the southern border Monday, including charging them to file their claims and barring them from working in the U.S. on.wsj.com/2VuvVxq