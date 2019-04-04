PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 4

April 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Former Nissan Motor Co Chairman Carlos Ghosn was arrested again in Tokyo early Thursday over new suspicions of financial misconduct less than a month after he was released on bail. on.wsj.com/2Ic3OvZ

- The Trump administration's demand that punitive tariffs remain to ensure Beijing enacts genuine overhauls has emerged as one of the biggest sticking points, as U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators opened new face-to-face talks aimed at a deal. on.wsj.com/2YQCmKb

- Tesla Inc. said new-vehicle deliveries in the first quarter fell 31% from the previous three months as the electric-car maker struggled to ship its Model 3 compact car to customers in Europe and China for the first time. on.wsj.com/2YNuXet

- Carl Icahn sold his roughly 2.7% stake in Lyft Inc to fellow billionaire George Soros ahead of the ride-hailing company's initial public offering last week, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2FNrX97

- The U.S. is expanding its military presence on tiny but strategically important Pacific islands as part of its strategy to block Chinese expansion and cultivate neglected relationships across a broad swath of the Pacific. on.wsj.com/2TPCXI8 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)