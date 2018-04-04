PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - April 4

April 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Trump administration threatened to slap stiff tariffs on some $50 billion in Chinese imports across 1,300 categories of products. on.wsj.com/2uFQNp2

- A woman armed with a handgun opened fire at YouTube headquarters on Tuesday, wounding three people before killing herself, police said. on.wsj.com/2uFQVF2

- U.S. President Donald Trump said he would send U.S. troops to guard the border with Mexico, escalating his campaign against illegal immigration. on.wsj.com/2uHGfWM

- CBS Corp made an offer to acquire Viacom Inc and the bid is contingent on its management team being at the helm of the merged entity. The offer is below Viacom's current market valuation of $12.5 billion. on.wsj.com/2q3mSBS

- Tesla Inc said it produced 2,020 Model 3 cars in the past seven days—which includes two days in April—missing its goal of making 2,500 vehicles a week by the end of March. on.wsj.com/2q5cZn3

- Spotify Technology SA surged on the first day of trading, closing at $149.01 and giving the company a market value of $26.54 billion, cutting a new path to public ownership that could alter the way companies think about the listing process and pose a new threat to a core business on Wall Street. on.wsj.com/2uHGH7q