FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 5, 2018 / 4:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - April 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Anbang Insurance Group Co. said Wednesday it will receive a $9.7 billion capital injection from an industry-rescue fund to help stabilize its operations and keep it solvent while it tries to find new private investors. on.wsj.com/2El5JZn

- Nike Inc's top human-resources executive told employees Wednesday that the sportswear giant "has failed to gain traction" in hiring and promoting women and minorities, weeks after complaints of inappropriate workplace behavior led to a leadership shake-up. on.wsj.com/2q7LDwv

- Carlyle Group LP agreed to buy Accolade Wines Ltd for 1 billion Australian dollars ($769.90 million), gaining a portfolio of popular mass-market brands. on.wsj.com/2Elw3Tg

- Boeing Co said it would engage in talks with the U.S. and China in an effort to prevent their trade spat from harming the global aerospace industry. on.wsj.com/2ElnebT

- Facebook Inc Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said Wednesday that he made a "huge mistake" in not focusing more on potential abuse of users' personal information. on.wsj.com/2q5sLyv

$1 = 1.2989 Australian dollars Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.