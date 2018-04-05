PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - April 5

April 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Anbang Insurance Group Co. said Wednesday it will receive a $9.7 billion capital injection from an industry-rescue fund to help stabilize its operations and keep it solvent while it tries to find new private investors. on.wsj.com/2El5JZn

- Nike Inc's top human-resources executive told employees Wednesday that the sportswear giant "has failed to gain traction" in hiring and promoting women and minorities, weeks after complaints of inappropriate workplace behavior led to a leadership shake-up. on.wsj.com/2q7LDwv

- Carlyle Group LP agreed to buy Accolade Wines Ltd for 1 billion Australian dollars ($769.90 million), gaining a portfolio of popular mass-market brands. on.wsj.com/2Elw3Tg

- Boeing Co said it would engage in talks with the U.S. and China in an effort to prevent their trade spat from harming the global aerospace industry. on.wsj.com/2ElnebT

- Facebook Inc Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said Wednesday that he made a "huge mistake" in not focusing more on potential abuse of users' personal information. on.wsj.com/2q5sLyv