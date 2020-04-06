Regulatory News - Americas
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 6

April 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Saudi-led Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will convene a virtual meeting on Thursday with other oil-producing nations including Canada and Russia. on.wsj.com/2yxDcT7

- The inspector general for the U.S. intelligence community Michael Atkinson said that President Donald Trump fired him because of his commitment to being an independent watchdog. on.wsj.com/3bU0tNt

- Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates said his foundation will spend billions of dollars to fund the construction of factories for the most promising efforts to develop a vaccine to combat the novel coronavirus. on.wsj.com/2XjbW5r

