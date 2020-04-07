PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - April 7

April 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Airbnb Inc is raising $1 billion in funding from private-equity firms Silver Lake and Sixth Street Partners as the company reels from a global hit to its business caused by the coronavirus pandemic. on.wsj.com/2RiCAHI

- President Donald Trump said the government would buy nearly 167 million masks from 3M Co over the next three months. on.wsj.com/2x8lBRt

- U.S. Federal Reserve said Monday it would create a new program to finance loans that banks and other lenders make through the government's emergency small-business lending program. on.wsj.com/2RkPNzQ