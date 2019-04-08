PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 8

April 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Pinterest Inc plans to set a price range for its initial public offering that is below where the online image-search company last raised money privately, when it begins a roadshow to pitch the shares to investors on Monday. on.wsj.com/2Kkppoy

- Amazon.com Inc is positioning Alexa, its artificial-intelligence assistant, to track consumers' prescriptions and relay personal health information, in a bid to insert the technology into everyday health care. on.wsj.com/2Kgk5m7

- Arconic Inc's fourth chief executive in two years, John Plant, is trying to execute a much-delayed turnaround by focusing on operations. However, the board remains mired in a long-running feud that threatens to cause yet another disappointment in the company's short life. on.wsj.com/2UGT2nX

- The Hollywood screenwriters union extended contract negotiations with the agencies that represent them, hours before a midnight deadline on Saturday night, moving to pause the mass firing. on.wsj.com/2UC4EbX (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)